South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): Border Security Forces on Sunday apprehended two Indian women from West Bengal's South Dinajpur district who were attempting to smuggle gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India, read a BSF statement.

During the operation, the forces recovered 4 gold biscuits from the accused weighing 467.190 grams worth Rs 28, 73, 218.

The operation was conducted under Ajay Singh, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters, BSF, North Bengal.

"Acting on a tip-off regarding an attempt of smuggling gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India, troops of 61 Battalion BSF under Sector HQ BSF Raiganj along with Field G Team Patiram deployed in District Dakshin Dinajpur, apprehended two Indian women trying to smuggle 04 Gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India through Haripokhur gate by concealing the gold in their body," the statement added.

"The value of the seized gold weighing 467.190 grams is worth Rs 28,73,218," it added.

"The apprehended women revealed they were promised to be paid Rs 1000 after delivering the consignment to someone in the Hili market. The apprehended duo along with seized Gold were handed over to Hili Police station in WB for further legal action," the statement said. (ANI)

