Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt near Border Outpost Ashabari in Sepahijala district, Tripura.

"On March 28, BSF successfully foiled a major narcotics smuggling attempt in the area of Border Outpost Ashabari, Sepahijala district," as per an official release.

Also Read | Centre Okays Inclusion of Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project: PM Narendra Modi Hails Cabinet Decisions, Says 'Committed to All-Round Development of Bihar'.

At approximately 1200 hours, BSF troops on duty observed a large concentration of miscreants on both sides of the border fencing. When challenged by the troops, the miscreants adopted an aggressive posture and attempted to forcefully smuggle narcotics, outnumbering the BSF personnel.

"In response, and adhering to a non-lethal strategy, the BSF party fired one round from a Pump Action Gun to disperse the miscreants, successfully thwarting the smuggling attempt. A large quantity of narcotics and other contraband items was seized," the release read.

Also Read | Death Threats to Bhajan Lal Sharma and Prem Chand Bairwa; DSP Removed, 9 Cops Suspended.

During the incident, one miscreant from Rahimpur village reportedly sustained a pellet injury due to BSF firing. His identity is being verified.

On March 21, East Agartala Police seized a massive consignment of 1,10,000 Yaba tablets from a hotel in the city and arrested three individuals.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sahidul Hussain Talukdar (32) from Dudh Patil, Silchar Sadar; Nayan Mani Namasudra (29) from North Kachu Chara under Kachuchara Police Station; and Biswajit Biswas (28) from Purba Dulo Chara under Salema Police Station.

On March 20, Assam police in two separate operations apprehended four persons and seized a large quantity of drugs in Assam's Sribhumi and Cachar districts. A police team in the Sribhumi district launched the operation based on intelligence input and recovered 17,000 Yaba tablets from an individual.

On March 19, authorities at Agartala Railway Station recovered and seized 34 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 5.10 lakh on Wednesday during a routine check. The contraband was found abandoned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)