Guwahati [Assam], May 27 (ANI): In a significant operation on Tuesday morning, the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshi nationals from the Indo-Bangladesh Boundary in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district.

In a press statement, the PRO of BSF Guwahati Frontier said that, in the early hours of May 27, vigilant BSF troops deployed at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in the South Salamara Mankachar district of Assam observed suspicious movement of Bangladesh nationals approaching towards International Boundary from the Bangladesh side with the intention to cross into Indian territory.

The BSF swiftly challenged the infiltrators and prevented their unauthorised entry into the country.

"Acting swiftly, BSF troops challenged them to prevent their unauthorised entry into Indian territory. The Bangladeshi mob subsequently retreated into Bangladesh. This incident underscores the BSF's unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's borders. The Force continues to maintain a high level of alertness and professionalism in addressing emerging challenges along the border," the press statement read.

The BSF remains dedicated to its mission of securing the Nation's borders while upholding humanitarian principles and international cooperation.

Earlier on May 23, the BSF neutralised a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter Indian territory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat.

According to a statement from the security forces, the troops spotted one suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the International Border.

Taking swift action, BSF challenged the intruder, but the intruder continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot, the statement added.

In another instance, the BSF foiled a major infiltration bid by 45-50 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on May 8, using heavy mortar fire to destroy enemy posts after Pakistan attempted to facilitate the infiltration along the International Border (IB) under the cover of ceasefire violations, BSF officials confirmed to ANI.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Mand, the BSF effectively responded to the shelling, destroyed enemy posts, and prevented the terrorists from entering Indian territory. The BSF official also added that the forces were well prepared and responded with heavy bombardment to stop the infiltration facilitated by Pakistan. (ANI)

