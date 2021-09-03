Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 3 (ANI): Border Security Force is getting full helping cooperation from West Bengal government agencies, said Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General of BSF North Bengal Frontier on Friday.

His remarks came while responding to a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against central forces that they assaulted voters in several constituencies and instructing them to vote for the BJP during the assembly polls.

Banerjee had also alleged that the BSF is harassing local people and is entering villages along the international border in the name of hunting down smugglers and criminals.

"BSF is always focusing on coordination with sister agencies and engagement with the border community. So, we are conducting regular meetings with the border population and BSF is having cordial relations with the people residing at the border areas. We are getting full cooperation from the state government agencies," Gandhi said.

While pointing out that the India-Bangladesh border is very challenging, the IG said, "There are rivers which flow from India to Bangladesh and Bangladesh to India. The population is also residing on zero line in many places. Over 110 km border is still unfenced due to some reasons. Siliguri corridor is very important in terms of strategic location. BSF is trying to improve border security and management of the area. BSF is having very good relations with the counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and always coordinating with them."

India shares a 4,096 km long border with Bangladesh of which West Bengal shares 2,216 km. North Bengal frontier shares 936 km of which 110km is unfenced. (ANI)

