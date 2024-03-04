Punjab (Ferozepur) [India], March 4 (ANI): In a demonstration of goodwill and on humanitarian grounds, the Border Security Force has repatriated a Pakistani national, who inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, said the BSF.

On March 3, BSF troops apprehended the Pakistani national ahead of the border fence in the Ferozepur district.

Upon questioning, it was revealed by the individual that he was unaware of the International Border (IB) alignment and had unintentionally crossed into Indian territory. No objectionable items were found in his possession during the search, said the BSF in a statement.

During the flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers, concerns were expressed over their failure to restrict the movement of Pakistani nationals, the BSF said.

At about 6:25 pm, the individual was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture, the BSF added. (ANI)

