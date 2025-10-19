Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 19 (ANI): Amid heightened security measures during the festive season, the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier, has intensified its vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In coordinated operations on Sunday, BSF troops apprehended 21 illegal infiltrators -- 11 Bangladeshi nationals and 10 Rohingya migrants -- from different locations in Tripura, BSF said in a press release.

Also Read | Fact Check: Are Disposable Food Containers Washed and Reused On Trains? IRCTC Responds After Video From Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express Goes Viral.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, BSF teams detected suspicious movement at Agartala Railway Station, where 11 individuals were found to be Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India and were attempting to travel further inland.

In a separate incident in North Tripura, alert BSF personnel intercepted 10 Rohingya illegal migrants, including women and children, who were attempting to cross over to Bangladesh. Preliminary questioning revealed that they had travelled from Delhi and Jammu and intended to reach Moulvibazar, Bangladesh.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Samrat Choudhary to Maithili Thakur and Vijay Kumar Sinha, List of Key Candidates From BJP and Their Constituencies.

These apprehensions underscore the BSF's heightened vigilance and operational alertness to curb illegal infiltration, human trafficking, and trans-border crimes during the ongoing festive period.

Earlier, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG (Designate), took over the charge of Inspector General, Tripura Frontier, BSF, from AK Sharma, IG, who has been posted to Manipur on Friday, a press release said.

Aloke Kumar Chakraborty is a highly decorated BSF officer and a recipient of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the UNMIK Medal, and the Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak.

He brings with him vast experience in both operational and administrative roles, having served on the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders as well as in Anti-Naxal operations.

He has also had instructional assignments in premier training institutes like the BSF academy, Gwalior and the Central School of Weapons and Tactics, Indore. In addition, he has served on deputation to the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)