Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international border, on Monday arrived at the Chandigarh airport from West Bengal's Hooghly.

Sahu's wife Rajani, who is pregnant, and their son arrived at the airport along with some relatives.

Rajani would be travelling to Punjab's Ferozepur to gather information from senior BSF officials about efforts to bring back her husband.

The jawan, Constable Sahu, was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers from a farming field along the Ferozepur district of Punjab on April 23.

According to BSF officials, the incident occurred when Sahu, who was escorting a group of farmers near the border, stepped away to rest under a tree and unknowingly slipped into Pakistani territory.

He was posted with the 182nd battalion of the Border Security Force at the Ferozepur border.

The Indian and Pakistani border forces held a flag meeting to negotiate Sahu's release, officials said, but the family has not received any further updates.

The incident came at a time when relations between the two countries have hit a low in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives.

Rajani left her home in Hooghly district's Rishra in West Bengal for Punjab.

Earlier, she said if her queries with BSF camp officials remain unsatisfactory, she would travel from Ferozepur to Delhi to seek a meeting with Union Home Ministry and other government officials.

"I cannot tell you how tense I am as BSF officials are only asking me not to worry. There is no clarity. I am very worried so I planned the visit amid my condition," Rajani had said.

Sahu hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

Rajani had initially planned to board the Amritsar Mail on Sunday evening, which travels to Ferozepur from Howrah via Pathankot but could not get a confirmed ticket.

The parents of Sahu, who hails from the Harisabha area of Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district, said they would appeal to the central government to do everything necessary to ensure their son's return.

