Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Punjab Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Friday performed bike stunts in various formations and mesmerised the audience at Attari border in Punjab on the occasion of Independence Day 2025.

The Border Security Force's canine soldiers enthralled the audience with a display of their agility and strength at the Attari border.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tricolour in Faridkot. He said that Punjab is the first state in the country to provide financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers.

In a post on X, CM Bhagwant Mann shared, "Today, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the country, I participated in the state-level function organised in the historic city of Faridkot and hoisted the national flag of the country, the tricolour. The unique and unmatched role of Punjabis in the Indian freedom struggle is not hidden from anyone. More than 80 per cent of the sacrifices in making the country independent have been made by Punjabis.

"Punjab CM said that the state government never hesitate in honouring fallen soldiers."Punjab is the first state in the country to provide financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers. It is our duty to take care of the families of our bravehearts," he said.

He further said that this freedom, which was obtained at a high price, is of great importance. "Salute to the great fallen soldiers and freedom lovers who contributed to the freedom struggle. Happy Independence Day to all," he said.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the 79th Independence Day on Friday with a programme at the India-Pakistan border in Nadabet, Banaskantha district and pledged to make the best contribution to the country's prosperity in every field.

While speaking to reporters after the programme, Gujarat BSF Inspector General (IG) Abhishek Pathak said, "The Prime Minister appealed to all sections of society today to make the country 'Aatmnirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. We are also pledging to make our best contribution to the country's prosperity in every field we work in... Yesterday, on 14th August, two Vir Chakras and 16 gallantry medals were awarded to the brave jawans of BSF for their outstanding contribution in Operation Sindoor. We all feel proud of their heroic acts." (ANI)

