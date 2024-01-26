New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Mahila Brass Band consisting of three Subordinate Officers (SOs) and 80 Other Ranks marched for the first time on Kartavya Path on the 70th Republic Day.

The BSF Mahila Brass Band commanded by Sub Inspector Shweta Singh was playing the tune 'Bharat Ke Jawan'.

The BSF Mahila Brass Band was raised under Eastern and Western Command of Border Security Force with an aim to promote and encourage the culture and advancement of young Mahila Brass Band in the Force.

The BSF Mahila Brass Band team also participated in the Beating Retreat Ceremony for the first time in January 2023 at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.

Following the band was the women contingent of the Border Security Force consisting of 144 Mahila Praharis and led by Assistant Comandant Monika Lakra.

Mahila Contingents of Border Security Force, participated in various events like BSF Raising Day Parade and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ekta Diwas Parade, Kewadia Gujarat and others.

Mahila Praharies were firstly inducted in Border Security Force in 2009 as constabulary rank. BSF opened its door to the Mahila officers in 2013, and three years later, in 2016 women became integral part in all ranks of the Border Security Force. It is an extension of the Government of India's decision to empower the Nari Shakti in the Defence and Central Armed Police Force.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

