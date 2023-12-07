Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 7 (ANI): BSF Meghalaya foiled smuggling attempts for sugar and cattle on the international border on Wednesday.

"On December 6, 2023, acting on specific information, troops from the 172 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya successfully intercepted a vehicle near the Lumshnong-Sonapur bordering area. The intercepted vehicle was found to be loaded with a substantial quantity of sugar, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh from the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya," the Meghalaya frontier BSF Shillong said in a press release.

Also Read | Airlines Advised To Self-Regulate on Airfares and Keep Passengers Interest in Mind, Says Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BSF Shillong further said that the driver of the seized vehicle was apprehended as he failed to provide valid documents for the consignment of sugar.

Meanwhile, BSF also intercepted smuggling attempts of cattle in West Jaintia Hills area, bordering Bangladesh.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Waiter Beaten to Death After Used Tray He Was Carrying Touches Guest at Wedding in Ankur Vihar Area; Three Held.

"In another operation, on specific information, a BSF party of the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya seized 14 buffaloes, which were concealed in a jungle area near the bordering village of Rongtila in West Jaintia Hills, to smuggle them into Bangladesh. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action," BSF Shillong further said.

Both the apprehended individual and the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

These successful operations underscore BSF Meghalaya's expertise in curbing illegal activities along the borders and ensuring the safety and security of the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)