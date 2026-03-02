VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: Garuda Aerospace has successfully completed drone inspection projects for the Godrej Group, including Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd, and Godrej Industries, across multiple states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and others. The inspections included chimney and stack assessments, ultrasonic thickness (UT) testing, visual and thermal inspections and large-scale sanitization operations, leveraging drone technology to ensure safety, precision, and efficiency even in challenging environments.

The company began its inspection with the Godrej Group by executing large-scale drone sanitization of the Godrej One building in Mumbai, efficiently covering extensive areas, including parking zones, with exceptional precision and speed. This was followed by a series of ultrasonic and thermal inspections at facilities in Pondicherry and Meghalaya, enabling accurate structural assessments and ensuring high operational safety standards. These drone operations delivered precise data for thickness measurement, corrosion detection, and defect analysis significantly enhancing maintenance efficiency, safety, and reliability across facilities.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, "Our partnership with the Godrej Group reflects the growing trust in drone-based industrial solutions for safety-critical operations. Through advanced inspection and data analytics, Garuda Aerospace continues to enhance operational efficiency and safety standards across industrial sectors. These projects mark a major step in transforming traditional inspection methods with technology-driven, sustainable alternatives."

Garuda Aerospace continues to reinforce its position as the most trusted drone technology partner for industrial and infrastructure applications. As industries increasingly adopt drone-based intelligence for inspection, maintenance, and monitoring, Garuda Aerospace remains committed to driving large-scale digital transformation across India's manufacturing and energy sectors.

About Garuda Aerospace

Garuda Aerospace is India's leading Drone tech start-up focused on disrupting two major multi-billion-dollar sectors, Precision Agri Tech and Industry 4.0 upgradation. Garuda Aerospace is asset-light, recession-proof, and agnostic and focuses on eliminating labourers in the agricultural field with drones focusing on designing, building, and customisation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

