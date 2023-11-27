Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted illicit smuggling activities alongside India-Bangladesh border and seized items worth Rs 11 lakhs in various operations, said an official statement by the BSF.

On November 26, 2023, alert troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully intercepted illicit smuggling activities in various operations in which items worth more than Rs 11 lakh was seized while it was being smuggled into Bangladesh.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped in Car by Her Social Media Friend and Three Others in Gwalior District.

"Acting on specific information, vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya conducted various operations on the International border of Meghalaya, which led to the confiscation of Buffalo, Phensedyl, Indian sugar, clothing item and other contraband items," the BSF said.

The operation led to the confiscation of 5000 kg of Indian sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Also Read | Election Commission Must Have Power to Derecognise Political Parties for Violations of Conditions, Says Supreme Court.

Simultaneously, in another operation, troops of the 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted one pickup vehicle in the bordering area of Kasinda in the East Khasi Hills District in the state carrying miscellaneous items while being smuggled into Bangladesh.

"The confiscated goods were handed over to the respective Customs office for further necessary legal actions," BSF added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)