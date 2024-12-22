Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a continued effort to combat smuggling, vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, successfully foiled a smuggling attempt and seized a large quantity of cattle, apples, and other contraband worth Rs 31.13 lakh in the EKH and WJH districts.

According to a press release by the Meghalaya BSF, these items were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops of the 04 BSF Meghalaya, in coordination with local police, launched a joint search operation near the international border.

During the operation, a large number of unattended cattle were discovered tied to trees and scattered across the area. The joint operation team swiftly encircled the area and successfully seized the cattle from the jungle.

In another operation, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the smuggling of fruits, BSF Meghalaya conducted a search operation in a forested area.

The team recovered numerous fruit boxes that had been concealed and dumped in the forest, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh through the Meghalaya border.

The seized cattle and contraband items are being handed over to the Meghalaya Police and Customs for further legal action.

The BSF remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the border, preventing illegal activities, and ensuring the nation's security and integrity. (ANI)

