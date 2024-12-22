Delhi, December 22: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the AIBE 19 answer key for the 2024 All India Bar Examination. While the exact date and time remain unannounced, candidates can access the provisional answer key on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE provisional answer key will include correct answers, question numbers, and options, allowing candidates to estimate their scores. Post-release, BCI will open an objection window for candidates to challenge the provisional answers through their registration portal. Candidates must provide proof for their objections. Once reviewed, the final answer key will be published.

To download the answer key, visit the official website, click on the provided link, and download the PDF. To file objections, fill out the objection form, specifying the paper code, question number, and correct answer, and attach supporting evidence.

How to Download AIBE 19 (XIX) 2024 Answer Key?

Candidates can download the AIBE 19 2024 answer key by following the steps below:

Go to the official website of AIBE; i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 19 answer key link present on the official website.

View, download and save AIBE 19 answer key and question paper PDF.

The AIBE exam, a certification test for law graduates in India, comprises 100 multiple-choice questions covering core legal subjects such as Constitutional Law, IPC, CrPC, and more. The exam awards the Certificate of Practice (CoP), enabling successful candidates to practice law in India.

Candidates from general and OBC categories need a minimum of 45% to pass, while SC/ST and disabled candidates require 40%. Media reports suggest the AIBE 19 result and cut-off marks will be announced in January 2025. Stay updated on the official website for further announcements.

