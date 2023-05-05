Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 5 (ANI): Alert personnel of Border Security Forces (BSF) Meghalaya rescued 70 cattle from the international border of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh, the force informed through a press statement.

The mobile checkpost of 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 70 cattle from the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya on May 4, which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh, the statement said.

According to the statement, both the apprehended persons are residents of Assam. The seized cattle and nabbed persons were handed over to Amlarem police station for further action.

"BSF Mobile Check Post deployed in Amlarem area intercepted 5 trucks crammed with 70 cattle which were approaching towards the bordering area. BSF chased the trucks for about 3 Km before impounding them when drivers accelerated even on being signalled by BSF troops to stop for checking", the statement said.

The statement further informed that the truck drivers tried to flee the spot taking benefit of thick vegetation and undulating ground along the road.

"The BSF party managed to seize five trucks and one Bolero pickup and nabbed two helpers from the spot," the statement read. (ANI)

