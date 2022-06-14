Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended six Bangladeshi smugglers when they were trying sneak Phensedyl from India to Bangladesh, a statement by the force said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night at the Panitar border outpost in North 24 Parganas district when BSF troops acting on specific information nabbed the six Bangladeshi smugglers along with 221 Phensedyl bottles and ten packets of fish seeds, it said.

During interrogation it was found that the smugglers are residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

“The six confessed that they used to smuggle items from India to Bangladesh. The smugglers were handed over to the Basirhat police station along with the seized items,” a BSF statement said.

