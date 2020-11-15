Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday paid last respects to sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal who was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Baramulla district on Friday.

The wreath-laying ceremony for Dobhal was held at Srinagar on Sunday.

"On November 13, Pakistan started unprovoked ceasefire violation on Line of Control (LoC), using artillery, mortars and other weapons targeting even the civilian areas deliberately. Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal immediately reacted to the call of duty for retaliation and brought effective fire on enemy thus causing great damage to the enemy in Naugam Sector. While fighting bravely, he was hit by enemy fire. He was immediately evacuated but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries en route hospital," said BSF in a press release.

"Rakesh Dobhal of BSF Artillery Regiment had joined BSF in January 2004 and was holding the present rank since August 2013. He is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter who live in district Dehradun in Uttrakhand. BSF family salutes its brave member and is indebted for his sacrifice for the Nation," the release added.

Dr Rajesh Mishra, IPS, Inspector General Kashmir Frontier BSF led the tribute ceremony held at Kashmir Frontier BSF headquarters, Humhama.

BSF officers, subordinate officers and others ranks of Kashmir Frontier and dignitaries from other forces and civil administration also paid homage to the departed braveheart. (ANI)

