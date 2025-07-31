Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): In its continued efforts to counter cross-border smuggling, vigilant BSF troops, in joint operations with Punjab Police, recovered 2 drones, pistol parts and ammunition in separate incidents across Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts, an official said.

According to Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) BSF, "In Tarn Taran, based on BSF intelligence, three separate recoveries were made from farming fields near Village Dal 01 plastic bottle containing pistol parts and 02 live rounds and 01 packet with pistol parts, 01 magazine and 15 live rounds. In third incident BSF and Punjab Police jointly recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with pistol parts from a farming field near Village Mehdipur, Tarn Taran

"In Ferozepur, another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered stucked on a tree from the premises of Gatti Rajoke School. These recoveries highlight yet few more success of BSF and Punjab Police in foiling the malicious attempts of Pakistani smugglers using drones to deliver arms and ammunition across the border," the PRO added.

Earlier, Amritsar Police arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 6 kg of heroin.

"We have arrested four major smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them. Sarabjeet Joban has emerged as the kingpin. He was dropping consignments on the Indian side by identifying various locations for a long time," said Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a press briefing. (ANI)

