Ahmedabad, May 28 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered five packets, each containing a kilogram of suspected drugs, from two isolated islands off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

With the latest recovery, the number of such packets found along the coastline since April this year has gone up to 41, he said.

As per a release issued by the BSF's Gujarat frontier, five packets were recovered from two isolated islands near Jakhau coast during the day.

One packet was recovered from Luna Bet Island, about 8 km off Jakhau coast, and it was similar to a previously-recovered packet of charas and was packed in a plastic bag with the words 'Afghan product' printed on it, it said.

The other packets were recovered from Khidrat Bet, about 4 km off Jakhau coast, and one of these packets was like the ones containing heroin recovered earlier, the release stated.

Forensic analysis is being carried out to find out the exact nature and type of the recovered contraband, it said.

At least 41 packets of drugs have been recovered off Jakhau coast since April. The BSF has launched an extensive search on the isolated islands off this coast, the release said.

In the past, investigation by the BSF and other authorities had established that such packets, found at regular intervals, had washed ashore after they were dumped in the sea by smugglers to avoid getting caught.

