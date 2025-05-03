Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three consignments of suspected heroin within the last 24 hours along the Punjab border, following extensive search operations based on intelligence inputs, BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

In the first incident, BSF troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 575 grams, from an agricultural field near Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur district on Thursday evening, added the statement.

In a separate operation the same evening, acting on a tip-off from the BSF intelligence wing, a joint team of BSF and Counter-Intelligence (CI) Jalalabad recovered another packet of suspected heroin, weighing around 568 grams, from a field near Dhani Foola Singh village in Fazilka district.

The third recovery took place around 8:10 am on Friday after BSF personnel launched an extensive search operation based on credible information about a suspected consignment in the Amritsar sector. The troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin, weighing about 580 grams, from farmland near Mahawa village in Amritsar district, read the statement.

According to officials, all three heroin packets were wrapped with adhesive tape and equipped with improvised loops and illumination sticks, indicating they were likely dropped using drones. (ANI)

