Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, seizing foreign-made contraband items worth Rs 8.5 lakh and rescuing 17 cattle from different locations across the state, officials said.

According to Frontier Headquarters BSF, Salbagan, Agartala, the operation was conducted by BSF troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Rangoti under the jurisdiction of Police Station Irani in Unakoti district.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Hearing: Supreme Court to Hear Today Pleas Seeking Restoration of J&K's Statehood.

The BSF troops of BOP Rangoti under PS Irani, on Wednesday and Thursday, District Unakoti successfully seized foreign-made Patron cigarettes, cosmetic items, and other contraband worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

Additionally, BSF troops of the Tripura Frontier rescued 17 cattle from various locations within the state and foiled several attempts at transboundary smuggling.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: FDA Seizes Rednex Pharma Stock in Pune After 20 Deaths Linked to Cough Syrup in Madhya Pradesh.

The BSF has intensified its operations and domination on the border to thwart attempts at transborder smuggling, the BSF informed.

Furthermore, the BSF Headquarters in Salbagan confirmed that vigilant patrolling and coordinated intelligence efforts have been key to curbing cross-border crimes in the region.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Punjab, BSF troops recovered pistol parts and live ammunition from near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district, highlighting the force's continued vigilance against cross-border threats.

According to an official release, on Monday evening, BSF personnel recovered a plastic bottle containing the slide assembly of a pistol near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran. The bottle, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal wire loop, indicated a drone drop.

Further, on Tuesday morning, while tracking a suspected drone movement, BSF troops seized a packet containing 75 live rounds of 9 mm calibre from a field near Rajoke village. The ammunition bore the stamp of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory, suggesting involvement of Pakistan-based terror networks.

Officials said reliable inputs and resolute efforts by BSF troops once again thwarted the nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored elements attempting to smuggle arms into India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)