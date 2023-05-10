Nadia (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): The timely assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF) saved the life of a 65-year-old woman from Shikarpur village near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Tuesday.

According to BSF, Siddhisori Mandal suddenly developed high blood pressure while sleeping at her house on Tuesday night. Her family immediately sought help from the company commander of the Shikarpur border post.

Also Read | Tigers Seen Roaming in Uttarakhand Village; Authorities Intensify Patrols, Set Up Cameras for Vigilance.

The company commander promptly sent a nursing assistant with a BSF ambulance to the woman's residence in Shikarpur which comes under the jurisdiction of 86 Battalion of the BSF. The woman was then transported to Karimpur Government Hospital where she received the necessary medical attention. Her condition is now stable, said the border guarding force.

Gopal Mandal, the woman's husband, expressed his gratitude to the BSF, stating that without their timely assistance, his wife's survival would have been uncertain, said the BSF.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill To Host PM Narendra Modi at White House on June 22.

Notably, BSF is mandated to guard the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)