Amritsar, Jan 20 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 7.25 kg heroin, which is suspected to have been air-dropped from the neighbouring country, along the India-Pakistan international border in the Amritsar Sector, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, the BSF said a patrolling party heard the humming of a flying object on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

"Troops heard the sound of dropping from the flying object. The entire area was cordoned and in the morning a comprehensive search operation was launched," the statement read.

The troops fired at the flying object and also lit up the the area with illumination bombs.

It said seven packets of heroin, totally weighing 7.25 kg, were recovered.

Further investigation is being carried out, the BSF stated .

