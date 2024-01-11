New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered another China-made Pakistani drone carrying a drug consignment near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district.

The quadcopter (model DJI Mavic 3 Classic) drone was recovered along with one packet of heroin (gross weight approximately 470 grams) from a farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar.

"The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a metal ring was attached to the packet," the BSF said in a statement.

The recovery was made during searches conducted in the afternoon hours following intelligence input, said the border guarding force, adding that "BSF troops conducted the search operation beyond the border fencing."

The search operation was conducted around 12.45 pm.

After the recovery, the BSF said its vigilant troops once again thwarted the illicit intentions of smugglers.

The BSF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was mandated to guard the 3,323-km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh in 2023.

It seized more than 100 drones carrying over 72 kg of heroin in 2023. (ANI)

