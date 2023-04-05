Amritsar, Apr 5 (PTI) The Border Security Force has seized over 12 kgs of heroin from two different locations on the Amritsar and Tarn Taran border belts, officials said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the BSF said at about 8:50 pm on Tuesday, BSF troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Dhanoe Kalan Village in Amritsar.

According to laid down drill, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing at it, it said.

During subsequent searches of the area, BSF troops recovered three big sized and nine small packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape from the wheat fields of Bachiwind village in Amritsar. On opening the recovered packets, contraband weighing 9.5 kg was found, it said.

In another incident, on April 5, BSF troops recovered five bottles filled with heroin, concealed in the wheat fields near a border fence near Mehandipur Village in Tarn Taran, it said.

The gross weight of the recovered five bottles containing narcotics substance was around 2.6 kg, th estatement added.

