Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets and other narcotics valued at approximately Rs 9 crore in Tripura, officials said.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, was conducted on Thursday when a joint team of BSF and DRI acted on a tip-off regarding the movement of drugs from Agartala towards Bishramganj.

At around 8:30 AM, a Mobile Check Post (MCP) was set up near Gate No. 01 of SHQ BSF Gokulnagar. During routine checks, a Van with registration number TR 01 CH 0353 attempted to evade the checkpoint and fled towards Udaipur via the Bishalgarh Bypass Road. The joint team quickly gave chase and located the abandoned vehicle near Kalkaliya High School at approximately 9:30 AM.

At about 0930 hrs, the vehicle was found abandoned near Kalkaliya High School. The area was cordoned off, and a thorough search of the car recovered 10 packets of Yaba tablets weighing approximately 10 kg and valued at around Rs 8 crore. Additionally, three cartons of Etaddol 100/Tapentadol 100 mg tablets containing approximately 750 boxes (each box containing 100 tablets) worth Rs 20,32,50/-, Indian currency amounting to Rs 25,400/-, and the Van valued at Rs 1,50,000/- were seized. The total value of the seizure is Rs 8,21,78,650/-.

In a separate operation in Sonamura, based on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF also seized 1 kg of Yaba tablets.

All seized items, including the vehicle, have been handed over to DRI Agartala for further legal action. The operation underscores the BSF's continued commitment to curbing narcotics trafficking along the Indo-Bangladesh border and highlights the strong inter-agency cooperation between the BSF and other enforcement agencies like the DRI in tackling cross-border smuggling and organised drug networks. (ANI)

