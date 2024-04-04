Jodhpur, Apr 4 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone carrying 2 kg heroin in Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Thursday, officials said.

The heroin is estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore, they said.

BSF jawans spotted a drone in the sky in Anupgarh's Rai Singh Nagar in the morning. They shot down the drone. Later, 2 kg of heroin was recovered during a search operation, the officials said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain where the drone took off from and where it was headed. Efforts are also being made to trace those who were supposed to collect the consignment, they said.

