Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) More than two kg heroin was recovered by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) from a field near village Ghurmi in Punjab's Fazilka district, an official of the force said on Sunday.

BSF personnel noticed some suspicious item lying in the field at around 8 pm on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide in Sultanpur, Accused Arrested.

During the search, they found three packets of narcotics (2.256 kg heroin) wrapped in a white polythene, said the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)