Nadia (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): Foiling a smuggling attempt, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops from Border Outpost Betai, 84 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, rescued rare species of birds being smuggled from Bangladesh to India.

On February 15, 2023, at about 5:00 am, BSF troops from Border Post Betai of 84 Battalion observed suspicious activities of smugglers entering Indian territory with a wooden box.

When challenged by BSF jawans, the smugglers escaped towards Bangladesh, taking advantage of the darkness and dense bushes.

During a thorough search of the area, a wooden box was recovered containing eight birds of a rare species, three of which were found dead.

The Commanding Officer of 84 Battalion BSF expressed his appreciation for the alertness of his jawans, who are fully committed to stopping trans-border crimes and smuggling.

He added that the BSF will continue to work towards preserving the environment and protecting endangered species from such criminal activities. (ANI)

