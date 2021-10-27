Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): A cycle rally from Raithanwala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to Kevadia in Gujarat organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" reached the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on Tuesday.

The rally which was flagged off on October 17 has covered a distance of 732 kilometres in stipulated 10 days by reaching the Statue of Unity, Kevadia on Tuesday.

As per an official statement from the BSF, total 15 cyclists of BSF participated in the rally. The cyclists were given grand welcome on arrival.

BSF said, "This cycle rally was organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 'National Unity Day' to inspire the youth of the spirit of Independence. Cycle Rally is dedicated to the countrymen who have made supreme sacrifices for our independence and also to those countrymen who have contributed significantly in Nation Building."

On October 17, the rally was flagged off by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary from BOP Raithanwala.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Kailash Choudhary said that he is immensely proud to flag off the cycle rally to spread the message of national unity.

"BSF is performing a commendable role on every front. Through this cycle rally, BSF will not only give the message of national unity to the general public but also inform them about the 'Fit India Movement as well as other public welfare schemes of the Government of India. The contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Unity of the country will always be remembered," he said.

Under the aegis of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" launched by the central government, many events are being organised by Central and state agencies to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence. (ANI)

