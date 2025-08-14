New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday announced the nationwide roll-out of its network-side Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection for mobile customers--no app to install, no settings to change, said a release from the Ministry of Communication.

Suspicious and phishing URLs in SMS are detected in real time and withheld at the network edge, so spurious links are not delivered to BSNL users, while legitimate OTPs, banking alerts and government messages continue to flow under TRAI's DLT/UCC framework.

The solution was previewed during India Mobile Congress 2024 and is now being extended across BSNL circles as part of ongoing cutovers.

Built with a leading India-based cloud communications platform Tanla, the system combines AI/ML, NLP, reputation intelligence and link expansion to score messages at line-rate, and works in concert with an industry blockchain DLT stack already adopted by Indian telcos to curb unsolicited commercial communication.

The underlying technology has been recognized for 99%+ efficacy against smishing and operates at national scale, with ecosystem integrations (e.g., major web and messaging platforms) to rapidly neutralize new campaigns.

The 'No-Spam Solution' detects over 1.5 million scams daily, identifies 35,000+ unique fraudulent links and 60,000 scam WhatsApp and mobile numbers monthly. It is powered by four proprietary AI/ML engines, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and deep learning.

If a person is a BSNL customer, malicious-link SMS are automatically blocked at delivery, materially reducing the chance of credential theft and payment fraud.

This system is on by default for all BSNL mobile subscribers in live circles. For more information, one can call 1800-180-1503 or visit BSNL's official site. (ANI)

