Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party over a controversial poster displayed outside its office that compared SP president Akhilesh Yadav to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

She warned that such acts are not only politically inappropriate but also disrespectful to the legacy of Ambedkar, and warned that the BSP may take to the streets if such portrayals continue.

Also Read | 'India Won't Be Represented at Highest-Level': Kremlin Confirms PM Narendra Modi To Skip Russia's May 9 Victory Day Celebrations.

In a sharp post on X Mayawati also denounced the politicisation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, urging political parties to stand united in support of the government's actions rather than indulge in "poster politics" which leads to confusion among the public.

"All parties should unite and support the government in every step taken by it regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Instead of doing dirty politics under its cover by putting up posters and making statements etc., because this is creating confusion among the people, which is not good for the country," She wrote.

Also Read | Blinkit-Airtel SIM Home Delivery on Hold: DoT Flags KYC Process, Asks Telecom Service Providers To Abide by Stipulated KYC Norms.

"Also, in this case, the architect of the Indian Constitution, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar should not be insulted at all. Especially SP and Congress should take special care of this, otherwise BSP can take to the streets against them," she added.

BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria echoed Mayawati's sentiments, calling the comparison "indecent and condemnable."

Speaking to reporters, Bhadoria said, "Since this incident (Pahalgam terror attack) happened, she has been continuously saying that this is a matter of border security and public safety, the whole country should be united on this, and this matter should not be politicised... Politicising an issue in which innocent lives were lost is indecent and condemnable... "

"Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party colleagues are standing with posters trying to show that they have become equal to Babasaheb. No one in India has dared to do this... Even Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, whom they consider their guru, said in a letter that no other leader equal to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has been born in India to date... Akhilesh Yadav should apologise for this...," Bhadoria demanded.

Meanwhile, as the controversy seems taking centre stage BJP also took the streets and hold protest in Lucknow against Samajwadi Party

BJP MP Brij Lal says, " Akhilesh Yadav has insulted BR Ambedkar. He made a hoarding using half of his face and half of BR Ambedkar's face..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)