Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), an autonomous body in Assam, signed an agreement with the Vyomika Space Labs to set up 10 space laboratories and promote space science learning among students.

The BTC is a self-governing elected body created under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution and Vyomika Space Labs is a training partner under the capacity building programme of the ISRO, according to a press release.

The objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are to provide space education platform for students in the BTC areas, exposure to new and emerging technologies, promotion of the student of science and technology among others, the release said.

Chief Executive Member of Promod Boro said education sector in the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam has touched a new milestone with the decision to set up 10 space laboratories.

Boro said the space laboratories will be set up across BTC areas to ignite curiosity about space exploration, promote learning about space sciences, and inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts.

He said space education is of paramount importance not only for nurturing the next generation of scientists and engineers but also for instilling critical thinking, multi-disciplinary collaboration, a global perspective and a profound understanding of our planet's place in the universe.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath also virtually addressed the event.

