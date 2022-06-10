Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) After casting his vote in favour of Congress in Rajya Sabha polls, Bharatiya Tribal Party legislator Rajkumar Roat on Friday targeted his own party chief Velaram Ghoghra, saying he has become too old to understand the issue.

BTP legislators Roat and Ramprasad Dindor voted in support of the ruling Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday going against their party chief who had issued whip to its MLAs to not take part in the election process.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Education Department Relieved As Suspended Students Shun Hijab To Attend Classes.

He said the party state chief has become too old to understand the issue.

"But our decision is for the benefit of tribals and people of the region. On the basis of this, we have decided to vote in the favour of the Congress candidates," Roat told reporters after casting his vote.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) To Come With 45W Fast Charging Support: Report.

He said that the decision was taken collectively.

In Rajasthan, the BTP has two MLAs who represent the tribal constituencies of Sagwada and Chaurasia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)