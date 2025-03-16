Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be transformed into a region of peace and progress.

"The BTR would be transformed into a region of prosperity, peace, and progress," he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) at Dotma in Kokrajhar in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the pivotal role of ABSU in the advancement of the Bodo community. He emphasised that since its establishment, ABSU has remained dedicated to the holistic development of the community.

Paying tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, Dr Sarma noted that under his leadership, the Bodo community pursued the vision of self-governance.

"In alignment with this vision, a peace accord was signed in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, bringing together ABSU, NDFB, and representatives of the Bodo community," he said.

Sarma further said that since the signing of the accord, the government has undertaken sustained efforts to promote the welfare and development of the Bodo community.

The Chief Minister announced that the government is taking necessary steps to transform Kokrajhar University into a full-fledged university, which would provide fresh intellectual impetus to the Bodo community. He also stated that a new campus of Bodoland University would be established in Udalguri. Additionally, he assured that work on a new medical college in Udalguri would commence within the next three years.

Referring to the proposed railway line between Gelephu and Kokrajhar, the Chief Minister stated that this connectivity project would bring significant socio-economic transformation to the Bodoland region.

He further mentioned that in consultation with ABSU, steps are being taken to introduce the Bodo language as a medium of instruction at the higher secondary level, with plans for future extension to the undergraduate level.

Reiterating an announcement made in the Assam Legislative Assembly, he stated that 35 high schools in the Bodoland region would be upgraded to model high schools.

Additionally, he announced that in October this year, a grand cultural showcase featuring Bagrumba and Bardoisikhla dance forms would be organised at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, with the participation of 8,000 to 10,000 young men and women to promote these traditional dance forms globally. He also highlighted the government's continued efforts towards the socio-economic development of the Bodoland Territorial Region, including the establishment of a new 1,200 MW power generation plant.

The Chief Minister stated that as per the request of ABSU, the birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma has been observed across the state as Chatra Divas on March 31. Furthermore, he announced that the state government has taken a decision to recognise Bodofa's burial site in Dotma as a state-level memorial, with plans for its beautification and development.

Additionally, he stated that the Assam government and the BTR administration would observe May 1 every year to commemorate the death anniversary of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

Dr Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to the full implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord. He said that following the accord, new villages have been incorporated into the Bodoland Territorial Region.

He also mentioned that a Directorate for Bodo Language has been established and for Bodos residing outside the BTR, the Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council has been formed. Measures are also being taken to grant land rights to Bodos in districts such as Sonitpur and Biswanath, he added.

Highlighting a historic milestone, CM Sarma stated that on February 17, for the first time, a session of the Assam Legislative Assembly was held in Kokrajhar. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring self-governance and upholding the rights of the Bodo people.

Minister of Agriculture Atul Bora, Minister of Handloom & Textiles U G Brahma, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Pramod Boro, BJP Assam Pradesh President and MP Dilip Saikia, MPs Joyanta Basumatary and R.G. Narzary, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, ABSU President Dipen Boro, Bodo Sahitya Sabha President Surat Narzary, and other distinguished dignitaries were present in the conference. (ANI)

