Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at Sambhota Tibetan School in Shimla and appealed to all to imbibe the teachings of Lord Buddha in their lives to make a vibrant society.

Extending his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vaishakh Purnima and Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said, "Lord Buddha gave us the mantra 'Appa Deepo Bhava', which means 'Be your own light'. This was the essence of self-reliance and continues to guide us in our journey towards building a self-reliant India."

He also said that Lord Buddha's teachings are as relevant today as they were in ancient times.

"In an age marked by violence, intolerance and distrust, Buddha's message offers a path of peace, compassion and tolerance. These were not mere teachings but a way of life," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Buddha was born, attained enlightenment and achieved 'Mahaparinirvana' on this very day. This convergence of three great events makes this day sacred and deeply significant.

He said that Lord Buddha's life was a source of inspiration that teaches us compassion, peace and humanity.

"In today's world, where material pursuits often lead to stress and imbalance, Buddha's message shows us the path to peace, harmony and true happiness," he added.

Sharing a personal connection, the Chief Minister reminisced about his childhood memories associated with the school.

"I served as a Municipal Councillor in Shimla for 10 years. Many of my friends studied here and we often played cricket here during winter vacations," he shared.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also felicitated Tshering Palkit Negi and Pema Dorjee with the India-Tibet Friendship Award. A vibrant cultural programme based on the traditions of Tibet, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti was also presented.

MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Chief Representative of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile Lhakpa Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

