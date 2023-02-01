New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the "Amrit Kaal Budget" infuses new energy to India's growth trajectory and is the outcome of all inclusive people-centric agenda relentlessly pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

In his tweet, the minister said, "The #AmritKaalBudget presented by FM Smt @NSitharaman is the outcome of all inclusive people-centric agenda relentlessly pursued by PM Sh @NarendraModi."

"Equal focus on women, youth, middle class, farmers, etc. It infuses new energy to India's growth trajectory steering it to stay on track as a global bright star," it said.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

