New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Several papers will be laid on the Table of the Lok Sabha on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session by various Ministries.

As per the Lok Sabha list of business, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Chandra Prakash Joshi will present the Fourth Report (in Hindi and English) of the Committee on Petitions on the representation of Parameswaran Krishna Iyer concerning the levying of penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in bank accounts.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 12, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

BJP MPs Harendra Singh Malik and Rajkumar Chahar will also present reports (in Hindi and English) of the Committee on Government Assurances.

Further, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti will present the Twenty-ninth Report (in Hindi and English) on the Action Taken by the Government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Twenty-sixth Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on the subject, "Roadmap for Indian economic growth in light of global economic and geopolitical circumstances."

Also Read | Aligarh: 38-Year-Old Woman Sapna Devi Who Eloped With Would-Be Son-in-Law Now Flees With Brother-in-Law With Cash and Valuables.

BJP MPs D Purandeswari and Bhartruhari Mahtab will move a motion seeking an extension of time to present the Joint Committee's report on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and Malvika Devi will move a motion seeking extension of time for the presentation of the report of the Select Committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move that the Bill to amend the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, be taken into consideration and passed.

On Wednesday, both Houses of Parliament continued to discuss the Union Budget 2026-26 on Wednesday.

According to the list of businesses, BJP MP Anurag Sharma and JKNC MP Miah Altaf Ahmad presented the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture reports in the Lok Sabha.

Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi gave a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 10th Report of the Standing Committee on Energy on 'Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country' pertaining to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)