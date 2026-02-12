Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 12 (ANI): On the morning of Bangladesh's national election on February 12, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman made it clear that his party will accept the results of the vote only if the polls are conducted in a free and fair manner.

The comments came shortly after he cast his ballot at the Monipur High School and College polling centre in Dhaka.

Also Read | Heineken Layoffs 2026: Why Dutch Beer Company Is Cutting Up to 6,000 Jobs.

Speaking to reporters, Rahman said, "If the voting is held in a free and fair manner, we will accept the results. Others should also accept the verdict of the people." He urged voters to turn out in large numbers and stressed that accepting the people's will is fundamental to democratic process.

Rahman also reflected on his personal experience, saying he had been unable to vote in previous elections, in 2014, 2018, and 2024, because he was in jail at those times. "After missing three consecutive elections, Alhamdulillah, Allah has given us the chance to vote today," he said, adding that he hopes this election marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bangladesh.

Also Read | Turkish Parliament Turns Violent as Lawmakers Trade Blows Over Akin Gurlek's Appointment as Justice Minister, Video Goes Viral.

Highlighting the importance of credible polling, the Jamaat ameer called on all parties and citizens to respect the process. He described his vision of a government that represents all 180 million Bangladeshis, not just a political faction. "Through this vote, we hope a government will be formed that does not belong to any individual, family, or party, but to the 180 million people of this country," he said.

In related remarks, Rahman noted that many young voters are participating for the first time, underscoring the historic nature of this election. He also commented on the role of media, urging news outlets to remain neutral and report accurately on electoral developments.

His remarks echo wider calls for transparency and fairness in what is being billed as one of Bangladesh's most closely watched polls in years, with extensive international observation and intense domestic interest.

Meanwhile, other leaders within the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance have similarly emphasised that the credibility of the electoral process matters more than victory itself, asserting that accepting results hinges on impartial execution of the vote.

As ballots are cast across the country, all eyes remain on whether the electoral environment will meet expectations of neutrality and integrity, determining not only immediate outcomes but also the broader health of Bangladesh's democratic institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)