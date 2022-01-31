Ahmedabad, Jan 31 (PTI) The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly will begin on March 2 and end on March 31, officials said on Monday.

It would commence with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat, while the state Budget will be presented on March 3, they said.

This will be the first budget session of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as well as Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, both of whom were appointed in September last year after CM Vijay Rupani resigned suddenly.

