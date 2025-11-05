Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said that there is a government's delay in releasing the budget allocated for judicial activities, which has begun to affect the day-to-day functioning of the courts, while citing media reports.

He termed this situation "extremely serious" and urged the government to take it seriously.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: State Gears Up for 1st Phase of Assembly Polls on November 6, Voters To Decide Fate of 1,314 Candidates Across 121 Constituencies.

Thakur stated that such administrative failures are emerging across the state, which is neither good for Himachal Pradesh's development nor for its public image. He said that the government must address these issues seriously and resolve all related problems.

Highlighing a past event, Jai Ram Thakur said, "Just yesterday, reports of a contractor locking up a government building due to non-payment brought embarrassment to Himachal Pradesh across the country. Similar incidents have made headlines before."

Also Read | Pakistan Denies Entry to Indian Hindu Pilgrims Visiting for Guru Nanak's 556th Birth Anniversary, Cities 'Non-Sikh' Status.

He added that despite repeated press conferences held by contractors' associations demanding their dues, the government continues to ignore these issues. "Whenever the opposition raises such matters, the government counters with false and fabricated stories, misleading the people of the state with manipulated figures," he said.

He further added that the truth is now evident to both the government and the citizens.

Thakur emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted Himachal Pradesh's special category status, recognising the state's unique geographical challenges, due to which it contributes only 10% to centrally sponsored schemes. He stated that the Congress-led Manmohan Singh government had previously revoked this status from Himachal Pradesh. "If the current Congress government now wishes to deny the Centre's contribution, it should release a paper clarifying its position."

Thakur alleged that under the current regime, Congress leaders protected by those in power are openly intimidating officers and manipulating tender processes.

He said that sometimes leaders forcibly enter government offices and hold officials hostage; other times, they pressure them to cancel tenders. "The viral video has exposed the hypocrisy of the so-called system change promised by this government. Widespread anarchy and corruption are the only real achievements of this Congress government," Thakur concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)