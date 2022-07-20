Kanpur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) An 59-year-old contractor was allegedly charred to death on Wednesday by a builder and his accountant inside the builder's house here in Shyam Nagar locality in Chakeri area, police said.

Rajendra Pal, a resident of Lal Bunglow, Chakeri sustained about 80 per cent burns and was rushed to Ursula Horseman Memorial hospital where he succumbed within hours of reaching, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Pramod Kumar said that Pal, a contractor who deals in shuttering, had gone to builder Shailendra Srivastava's house to get Rs 18 lakh Srivastava owed him.

Victim's son, Arvind Pal, alleged that Srivastava and his accountant Raghvendra Tiwari set his father on fire in the verandah of his house, the officer said.

“We have registered an FIR on charges of murder against builder Shailendra and his accountant Raghvendra Tiwari who have also been arrested,” Kumar said.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said that instructions have been given to obtain the footage if there is any CCTV in the vicinity to help police crack the case.

Arvind told media that his father had been running from pillar to post and made repeated requests to officials to help him get his money from the builder, but the officials turned a deaf ear to his pleadings.

