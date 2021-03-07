Bulandshahr, March 7: A Bulandshahr court has sentenced two persons to 30 years imprisonment each for raping a 13-year-old girl in January this year. Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Judge Pallavi Agarwal on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Biresh (21) and Gitam (20), who had raped the girl.

Speaking to ANI, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said both accused were convicted and sent to 30 years imprisonment in just 52 days of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 5-year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbourhood Shopkeeper in Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"A minor girl was raped on January 11 in a village under the Ramghat police station. We arrested two men and under provisions of the POCSO Act. We filed a charge-sheet before the court within nine days of the incident. The Court has sentenced both the accused to 30 years imprisonment each within 52 days of the incident. The police handled the case with sensitivity," Singh said.

