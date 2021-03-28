Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 28 (PTI) Authorities in Rajasthan's Bundi have ordered COVID-19 tests at all schools after eight students and a teacher of a government girls residential school in the district tested positive for the virus, officials said on Sunday.

The Bundi district medical and health department swung into action after eight students and a teacher of the Devnarayan government girls residential school in Hindoli town tested positive for the coronavirus in the reports received on Saturday and Sunday evening, they said.

Following the reports, Bundi Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahendra Tripati ordered that students and teachers at all schools of the district be tested for COVID-19.

There are 280 girl students in the residential school and samples of only those were collected who showed symptoms of the coronavirus, a teacher said.

