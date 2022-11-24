Kota, Nov 24 (PTI) Bundi police arrested four members of an inter-state gang of thieves from Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Bhisen Singh Bheel (23), Pintu Bheel (25), Anil Bheel (23) and Sheru Bheel (23), all residents of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

They were arrested earlier this week following which they produced before a local court on Wednesday and sent to a seven-day police custody for interrogation, they said.

The kingpin of the gang Bhisen was absconding in two cases of robbery registered at Aerodrome police station in Indoor and carried a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, they said.

During interrogation, the four accused admitted to their involvement in 14 incidents of theft in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Following a rise in incidents of loot and burglary in Kapren town and nearby areas, police teams under the supervision of ASP Kishorilal, DSP and CO Keshoraipatan Ankit Jain were formed to nab the accused, Bundi SP Jai Yadav told.

The teams carried out search operations in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and eventually nabbed the four accused of the gang in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

