A speeding travel bus met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh today, February 3. Four people were killed, and 10 others were injured in the accident after the bus collided with a lorry while overtaking a vehicle on the Chennai-Tirupati highway. The accident occurred near Nagari when the bus was returning to Tirupati after attending a marriage function at Tiruttani in Tamilnadu. All injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 30 Injured As 2 RTC Buses Collide in Chandragiri.

Bus Collides With Lorry in Andhra Pradesh

