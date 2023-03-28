Pathanamthitta, March 28: A bus carrying around 60 Sabarimala pilgrims, including children from Tamil Nadu fell into a deep pit in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Over 60 Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured After Bus Fell Into Deep Pit.

Several people feared injured in the accident that took place near Nilakkal, according to the sources. The injured have been shifted to Pathanamthitta District hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited on the incident. Umrah Pilgrims Accident: 20 Killed, 29 Injured After Bus Hits Bridge and Catches Fire in Saudi Arabia's Asir Province (Watch Video).

Visuals From Accident Spot:

Kerala | Several feared injured after a bus carrying around 60 Sabrimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu falls into a deep pit in the Pathanamthitta district pic.twitter.com/4cUEP4ZvUN — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

In November 2022, over 20 people were injured after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)