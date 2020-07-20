Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to increase the bus fare by 25 per cent, an official spokesman said.

The decision of hiking the bus fare was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, he added.

The cabinet also decided to increase minimum bus fare for the first three kilometres from Rs 5 to Rs 7, the official added.

There will be an increase of 25 per cent in the present per kilometre tariffs for all travellers beyond three kilometres for hilly and plain areas, he added.

The cabinet decided to increase the bus fare in the state as a result of fund crunch due to COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

