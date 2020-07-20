Patna, July 20: As many as 16 people have been killed in lightning strikes due to thunderstorms in Bihar on July 19, the State Disaster Management Department informed. In the past three weeks, more than 160 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state. According to reports, the highest number of 83 people were killed in lightning strikes in 23 districts on June 25. Highest casualties were reported from Gaya district followed by Saran, Patna, Jamui and Darbhanga.

In the wake of the lightning incidences, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over the loss of lives, adding that the state government is with the families of victims of lightning in the hour of disaster. In wake of the harsh weather conditions, the Chief Minister urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard. Jharkhand: 5 Killed in Lightning Strikes in Dumka and Giridih Districts.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant and stay indoors as far as possible during the bad weather. On Sunday, at least 10 people were killed in lightning incidences across the state following which Kumar directed payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to next of the kin of each deceased. Of the 10 deceased, three were killed in Purnea, two in Begusarai and one each person in Patna, Saharsa, East Champaran, Madhepura and Darbhanga districts, a Disaster Management Department official said.

