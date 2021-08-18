Firozabad (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A driver of a mini bus was among two persons killed and 24 others injured when the vehicle overturned after hitting a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bus carrying labourers was going to Delhi from Assam when the accident took place.

Of the 24 injured passengers, 12 have been admitted to a hospital in Saifai, while the rest were discharged after first aid.

Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan, said the bus was carrying 35 labourers to Delhi.

As the bus reached Naseerpur in Firozabad, the driver felt drowsy and rammed the vehicle into a divider.

A woman killed in the accident is yet to be identified.

